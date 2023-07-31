Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 148,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,168. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.