Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $530.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Smith bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,361 shares of company stock valued at $317,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

