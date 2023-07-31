Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 513.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

