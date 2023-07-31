Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 28.3% in July

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

