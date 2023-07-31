Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 13,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. 1,239,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.