Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $69.31

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $89.61 on Monday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $89.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

