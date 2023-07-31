Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$117.44

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.44.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. CIBC boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$107.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$103.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$109.49.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.18). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.25%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.