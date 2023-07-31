Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

FDMT stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

