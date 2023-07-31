Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $72.09.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

