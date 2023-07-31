Brio Consultants LLC Invests $323,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,392. The firm has a market cap of $219.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

