Brio Consultants LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. 25,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,968. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

