Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.98. 1,464,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

