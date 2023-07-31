Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.00. The stock had a trading volume of 455,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.