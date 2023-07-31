Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BHR opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Several analysts have commented on BHR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

