Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 123,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

About Boxlight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

