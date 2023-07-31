Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

