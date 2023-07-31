Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. 2,734,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,237. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

