Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

