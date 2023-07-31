Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.64

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 845982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.