Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.64

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 845982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $109,000. Folketrygdfondet bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $69,287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

