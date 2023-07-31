Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
