Boralex (TSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.90

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.90 and last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 255776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.08.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.0667472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

