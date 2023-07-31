Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 48.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,934,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 6.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,883.85.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,009.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,715.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,598.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

