Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Booking worth $102,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $596,970,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,883.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded down $12.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,999.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,715.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,598.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,017.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.