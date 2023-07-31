BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,920 shares of company stock worth $304,100. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

