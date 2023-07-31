Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.60 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OWL opened at $12.38 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1,239.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,185 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

