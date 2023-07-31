Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.32

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 522966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.92.
About Blue Owl Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.