Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.32

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 522966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.92.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

