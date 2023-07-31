Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.37 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

