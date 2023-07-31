Block (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 2,512,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636,996. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

