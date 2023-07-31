Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 776 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 838,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,943. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

