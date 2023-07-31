Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. 1,036,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,351. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.