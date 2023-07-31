BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

