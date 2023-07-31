BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $738.09. 160,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,067. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $698.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.