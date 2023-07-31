BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 6.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $83,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $2,502,315,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $4,455,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 83.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $740.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,702. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $698.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.