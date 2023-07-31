BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $14,989,208.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
