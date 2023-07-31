BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $14,989,208.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

