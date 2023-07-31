BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 127,415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FRA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 105,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,940. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.