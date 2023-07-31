BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 735,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 873,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 268,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,721. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

