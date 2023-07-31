Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

BSM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

