Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $15.87

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $16.46. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 1,358,467 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

