Berenberg Bank Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,100 ($78.22) to GBX 6,300 ($80.78) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,600 ($71.80) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.88) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.11) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,149.09 ($78.84).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,151 ($66.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 870.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,064.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,419.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 137.67 ($1.77) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,910.02%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,548.92). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

