Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $715.10 million.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 197,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,796. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

