Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60- EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 27.7 %

BZH stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $3,401,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

