Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $68,128,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded down $50.38 on Monday, hitting $6,292.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,587. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6,043.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,638.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

