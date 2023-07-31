Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,655. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

