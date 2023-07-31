Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 20,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 184,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,277. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

