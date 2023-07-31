Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $86.17 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 4.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of DexCom worth $86,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $7.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,990. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

