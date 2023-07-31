Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

NYSE EW traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,240. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

