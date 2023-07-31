Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UNH stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $506.29. 934,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $471.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

