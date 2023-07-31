Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,412 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Cognex worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Cognex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cognex by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. CL King began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.82. 276,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

