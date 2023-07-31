Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.37. 880,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,802. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

