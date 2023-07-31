Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 125,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.21. 1,386,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,383. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

